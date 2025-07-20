Cwm LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $81.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.84. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $71.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.82.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

