Cwm LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Robbins Farley raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 10,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Digital Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.16.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $177.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 166.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.95 and a 12 month high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 456.07%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $30,887.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,133. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

