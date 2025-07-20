Cwm LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,492 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PATH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at $71,191,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in UiPath by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 14,074,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,890,000 after buying an additional 3,180,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in UiPath by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,209,000 after buying an additional 2,072,089 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in UiPath by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,459,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,385,000 after buying an additional 1,432,569 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in UiPath by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,456,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,217,000 after buying an additional 1,296,382 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PATH. Scotiabank boosted their target price on UiPath from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on UiPath from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UiPath from $11.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 56,322 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $716,415.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 859,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,939,085.52. The trade was a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $557,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,968,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,508,494.88. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 695,117 shares of company stock valued at $8,716,844 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $12.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.45. UiPath, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $15.93. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.57, a PEG ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.04.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $356.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

