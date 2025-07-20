Cwm LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 421.6% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $83,149.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 58,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,269,881.55. This represents a 0.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel C. Smith acquired 378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $60,211.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 31,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,961.42. The trade was a 1.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,386 shares of company stock worth $380,066 over the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.0%

SPG stock opened at $162.70 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.34 and a fifty-two week high of $190.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.04. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 133.76%.

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.