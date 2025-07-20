Cwm LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 291.5% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $103.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.33. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.11. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 85.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 1,675,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $48,000,009.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,168,461 shares in the company, valued at $90,744,723.04. The trade was a 112.29% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.62.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

