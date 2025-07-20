Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 146.2% in the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 167.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $122.84 on Friday. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.12 and a 52-week high of $132.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.28 and its 200 day moving average is $119.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 11.10%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.74%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Insurance Group

In other news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $129,690.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,279.24. This represents a 63.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

