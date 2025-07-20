Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 424.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,014 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 124.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 10,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,100. The trade was a 41.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $105,620.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,208,197.34. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,305,620. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRUS

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $103.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.95. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.83 and a 12-month high of $147.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.78.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.52. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $424.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.