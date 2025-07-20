Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.08% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 47.0% during the first quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, IronOak Wealth LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RDVI opened at $24.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.03. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.43 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.13.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

