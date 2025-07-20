Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 296.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,518 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,303 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNV. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $6,687,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 166,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,517,000 after buying an additional 19,510 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Synovus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Synovus Financial Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average of $49.22.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $592.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.89 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

