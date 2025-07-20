Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 4,236.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,436 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $116,622,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21,345.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,228,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181,253 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,089,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,236,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,297 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $48,336,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 0.4%

ZI stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZI shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZoomInfo Technologies

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.