Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Cwm LLC cut its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in OneMain by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,889,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,779,000 after purchasing an additional 40,042 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,835,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,604 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of OneMain by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,238,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,729,000 after acquiring an additional 211,745 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 7,437,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,726,000 after acquiring an additional 35,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of OneMain by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,479,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,402,000 after acquiring an additional 109,182 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on OMF. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of OneMain from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

Insider Activity at OneMain

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,051,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 323,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,025,498. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 98,007 shares in the company, valued at $5,880,420. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $5,082,190 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of OMF opened at $57.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.04. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $60.12.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.95%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

