Cwm LLC Purchases 1,250 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 65.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $559.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $548.00 to $634.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $561.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.86.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 2.2%

MLM opened at $565.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.95 and a 12 month high of $633.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $552.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $522.13.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.20%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

