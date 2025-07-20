Cwm LLC Purchases 2,269 Shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 70,781.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,808,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,535 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,533,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $796,220,000 after purchasing an additional 416,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,024,000 after purchasing an additional 34,574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,187,000 after purchasing an additional 288,806 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $218,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $224.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.62 and its 200 day moving average is $164.06. Jabil, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $227.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Jabil’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JBL

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 18,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.66, for a total value of $3,494,728.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 203,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,994,951.94. This represents a 8.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 15,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total transaction of $3,459,522.65. Following the sale, the director directly owned 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,645,705.24. The trade was a 13.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,431 shares of company stock worth $58,163,159. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.