Cwm LLC Purchases 5,716 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,407,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,369,076,000 after buying an additional 4,082,261 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,666,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,037 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,651,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,489,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,797,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $595,193.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,117.94. This trade represents a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $78.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.97. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $61.90 and a 12-month high of $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays set a $71.00 target price on Sempra Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

