Cwm LLC Purchases 7,096 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westmount Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,353,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 55,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 764,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $39.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.83. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.92 and a one year high of $40.60.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

