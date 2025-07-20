Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,909,000 after buying an additional 27,036 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 654.1% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 261,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 226,969 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 303.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 117,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 88,620 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,378,000.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKF stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.50.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.