Cwm LLC Sells 1,077 Shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,864 shares in the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC lifted its position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 73,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 60,555.1% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 448,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after purchasing an additional 448,108 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.65. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $37.04.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

