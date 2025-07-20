Cwm LLC Sells 113 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Centennial Bank AR increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $102.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.07. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.10 and a one year high of $119.28.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

