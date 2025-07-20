Cwm LLC Sells 169 Shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 566,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,903,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $127.93 on Friday. Northern Trust Corporation has a one year low of $80.81 and a one year high of $133.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.18 and its 200 day moving average is $106.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 13.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $123.00 price target on Northern Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

In other news, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $650,709.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 79,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,988,322.42. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $329,835.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,163.20. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,772 shares of company stock valued at $981,069. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

