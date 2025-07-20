Cwm LLC Sells 330 Shares of Hyster-Yale, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Hyster-Yale, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Hyster-Yale were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale during the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale by 1,613.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of HY opened at $40.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $724.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average of $44.37. Hyster-Yale, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $84.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hyster-Yale Increases Dividend

Hyster-Yale ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $910.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.80 million. Hyster-Yale had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 2.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hyster-Yale, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Hyster-Yale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Hyster-Yale’s payout ratio is 25.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hyster-Yale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Hyster-Yale Company Profile

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

