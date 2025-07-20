Cwm LLC Sells 337 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 331,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 66.7% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.07.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.0%

CAH stock opened at $159.45 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.85 and a 12 month high of $168.44. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.35.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 68.84%. The company had revenue of $54.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 31.83%.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.