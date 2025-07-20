Cwm LLC Sells 4,510 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 65,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 7.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 357,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,135,000 after acquiring an additional 25,485 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 6.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $241,438.05. Following the sale, the director directly owned 68,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,443,068.77. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.72, for a total transaction of $2,056,070.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 455,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,936,730.16. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,913 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $286.00 target price on ResMed and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on ResMed from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp set a $274.00 target price on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $294.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

ResMed Stock Up 0.5%

RMD opened at $257.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.43 and a 52 week high of $263.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.58.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

