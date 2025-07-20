Cwm LLC Trims Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,522 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP opened at $102.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.27. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.36 and a 12-month high of $103.61.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

