D. Boral Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Clene in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Clene from $84.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Jones Trading began coverage on Clene in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of CLNN opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.55. Clene has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $6.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Analysts expect that Clene will post -5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clene during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clene during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clene during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clene by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 22,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

