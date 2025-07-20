D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.24, but opened at $18.85. D-Wave Quantum shares last traded at $18.52, with a volume of 8,169,879 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QBTS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $20.00 price objective on D-Wave Quantum in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D-Wave Quantum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

D-Wave Quantum Trading Down 1.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 20.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 227.95% and a negative net margin of 617.84%. The business had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kirstjen Nielsen sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $208,520.00. Following the sale, the director owned 119,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,554.92. This trade represents a 9.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rohit Ghai sold 43,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $731,085.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 57,778 shares in the company, valued at $970,670.40. This trade represents a 42.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,636,796 shares of company stock valued at $27,872,091. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in D-Wave Quantum by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 63,799 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 91,721 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter worth about $2,087,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

