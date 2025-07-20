Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 89.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,735 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.48.

Danaher Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $189.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.03. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $135.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,442. This represents a 51.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

