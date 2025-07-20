Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Director Sells $21,812,331.00 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 173,100 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $21,812,331.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 980,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,526,972.95. This represents a 15.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 17th, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 6,086 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $751,621.00.

On Wednesday, July 16th, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,900 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $488,631.00.

On Thursday, June 12th, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 527,187 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $59,482,509.21.

On Wednesday, June 11th, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 8,722 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total value of $995,354.64.

On Monday, June 9th, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 453,321 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $52,127,381.79.

On Tuesday, June 10th, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 310,771 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $35,424,786.29.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $131.08 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $147.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.49%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.06.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

