Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 83,395 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 64,135 shares.The stock last traded at $41.92 and had previously closed at $41.78.
Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1%
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 13,852 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period.
Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
