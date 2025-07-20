Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,444 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the previous session’s volume of 1,500 shares.The stock last traded at $16.00 and had previously closed at $15.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Dunelm Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th.

Dunelm Group Price Performance

About Dunelm Group

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.84.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid’s bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

