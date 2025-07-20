Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,444 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the previous session’s volume of 1,500 shares.The stock last traded at $16.00 and had previously closed at $15.79.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Dunelm Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dunelm Group
Dunelm Group Price Performance
About Dunelm Group
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid’s bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dunelm Group
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- PepsiCo Bottomed Out—Time to Chugalug This Blue-Chip Buy?
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Is J.B. Hunt Stock a Sleeping Giant Heading Into 2026?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- These 3 Rare Earth Stocks Are Surging Alongside MP Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.