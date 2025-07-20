e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELF. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $114.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Insider Activity

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total transaction of $175,944.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 158,303 shares in the company, valued at $18,618,015.83. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 2,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total transaction of $282,852.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 186,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,944,379.46. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,207 shares of company stock valued at $25,252,926. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

NYSE:ELF opened at $117.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.35. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.05. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $190.38.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.45 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.