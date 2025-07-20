Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 1,686 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 124.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of CRUS opened at $103.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.15 and a 200 day moving average of $100.78. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.83 and a 12 month high of $147.46.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $424.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.26 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 17.48%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

In other Cirrus Logic news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,100. This trade represents a 41.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,208,197.34. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,620. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

Read Our Latest Report on CRUS

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.