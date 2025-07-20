Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 760,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,434,000 after buying an additional 303,539 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,362,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,446,000 after purchasing an additional 24,723 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 8,832.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 343,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,929,000 after buying an additional 339,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after buying an additional 32,769 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $101.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.57. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $84.48 and a one year high of $126.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.32.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.