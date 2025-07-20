Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 22,622 Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 22,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Lemonade by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 35,901.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 19,746 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 562,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,633,000 after purchasing an additional 107,592 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 3.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMND. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Lemonade Price Performance

NYSE:LMND opened at $42.10 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average of $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 2.20.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $294,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 106,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,775,175. This represents a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 387,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $12,718,340.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,111,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,539,722.44. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,509,545 shares of company stock valued at $78,775,964 over the last three months. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

