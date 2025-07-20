Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 84.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,470,875,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,096,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,458,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,993,036 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,672,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,012,114,000 after buying an additional 12,249,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Micron Technology by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,281,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,370,280,000 after buying an additional 9,489,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Micron Technology by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,437,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,383,442,000 after buying an additional 4,375,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 92,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $11,625,142.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 201,326 shares in the company, valued at $25,264,399.74. This trade represents a 31.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $876,050.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,664.30. This trade represents a 23.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,446 shares of company stock worth $31,154,717 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MU. Wedbush lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.44.

Read Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.0%

Micron Technology stock opened at $114.39 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $129.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $128.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.01.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.29%.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.