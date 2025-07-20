Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 1,630 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,649 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,390 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,049 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital set a $100.00 price objective on Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group upgraded Cooper Companies to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

Shares of COO stock opened at $72.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

