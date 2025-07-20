Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 253 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $95,496,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 264,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,970,000 after acquiring an additional 103,622 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 302,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,163,000 after acquiring an additional 73,318 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,912,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 260,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $246.73 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $249.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4833 per share. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

