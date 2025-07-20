Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys New Shares in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GH. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $2,211,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Guardant Health by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 241,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 43,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 10,976 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.45.
Guardant Health Stock Down 1.7%
Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $46.46 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $53.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.44.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other Guardant Health news, Director Myrtle S. Potter sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $130,512.20. Following the sale, the director owned 18,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,546. This represents a 12.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amirali Talasaz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $5,088,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,971,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,326,710.40. This represents a 4.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 342,300 shares of company stock worth $17,082,238. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Guardant Health Company Profile
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Guardant Health
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- PepsiCo Bottomed Out—Time to Chugalug This Blue-Chip Buy?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Is J.B. Hunt Stock a Sleeping Giant Heading Into 2026?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- These 3 Rare Earth Stocks Are Surging Alongside MP Materials
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.