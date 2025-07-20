Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys New Shares in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GH. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $2,211,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Guardant Health by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 241,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 43,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 10,976 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $46.46 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $53.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Myrtle S. Potter sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $130,512.20. Following the sale, the director owned 18,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,546. This represents a 12.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amirali Talasaz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $5,088,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,971,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,326,710.40. This represents a 4.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 342,300 shares of company stock worth $17,082,238. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

