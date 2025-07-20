Edgestream Partners L.P. Decreases Stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,089 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 138.9% during the first quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.48, for a total value of $613,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,862,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,282,283.36. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $386,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,442.26. This represents a 11.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,819 shares of company stock worth $9,111,823. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $262.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.36. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.17.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 25.98%.

Salesforce Company Profile



Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

