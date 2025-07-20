Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $427,000 Holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in RTX were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.28.

RTX stock opened at $151.68 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $102.62 and a 1-year high of $152.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.59.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.71%. On average, analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

