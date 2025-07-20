Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $576,000 Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 77.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 991 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 42,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 268.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TYL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $595.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.50.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE TYL opened at $564.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $575.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $578.97. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $513.52 and a 1 year high of $661.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.22. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $562.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.86, for a total value of $2,794,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,902,519.38. This represents a 41.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.41, for a total transaction of $1,443,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,495.79. This trade represents a 49.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,177,230. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

