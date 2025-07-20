Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $609,000 Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,846 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.05% of Harmonic worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 9,004.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,719,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,996 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,788,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,128 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 797,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 529,833 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 434,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 1,583.7% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 435,852 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 409,966 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLIT shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Barclays reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Harmonic stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.05. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Harmonic had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $133.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.51 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

