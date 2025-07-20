Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $691,000 Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,415 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 47.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 25,498 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the first quarter worth $207,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 111.3% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 14.3% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 195,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,436,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $234,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,771. The trade was a 26.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jason Wilder sold 748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $41,947.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 84,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,405.76. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,731 shares of company stock worth $303,634 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 3.8%

RUSHA opened at $50.67 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

