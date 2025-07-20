Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $706,000 Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,829 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Roku were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 125.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth $35,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Roku by 4,091.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Price Performance

ROKU opened at $93.29 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of -127.79 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.82 and its 200 day moving average is $76.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Roku had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $2,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,466.92. The trade was a 67.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $538,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,750. This represents a 39.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,520 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,294 over the last 90 days. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

