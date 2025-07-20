Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $766,000 Holdings in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its holdings in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 82.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,260 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 68.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 156.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 76.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BYD. Susquehanna downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.85.

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $82.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.21. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a 1 year low of $52.76 and a 1 year high of $87.76.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $991.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.38 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.75%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

