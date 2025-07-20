Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $412,000 in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Amedisys by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,216,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $291,992,000 after buying an additional 10,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $97.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.15 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $594.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

