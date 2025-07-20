Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $425,000 in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,255 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in SEA by 464.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SE stock opened at $168.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $99.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.65 and a beta of 1.60. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $172.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.09.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. SEA had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Bank of America cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 9th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Arete Research raised SEA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.17.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

