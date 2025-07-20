Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $440,000 in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hasbro from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Hasbro Trading Up 0.8%

HAS opened at $77.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $78.83.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.37. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business had revenue of $887.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.