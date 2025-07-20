Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $567,000 in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 16,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KWEB. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,033.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.16. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $24.68 and a 12-month high of $39.17.

