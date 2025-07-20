Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $567,000 in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 16,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KWEB. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,033.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.
KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Up 1.4%
Shares of KWEB stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.16. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $24.68 and a 12-month high of $39.17.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- PepsiCo Bottomed Out—Time to Chugalug This Blue-Chip Buy?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Is J.B. Hunt Stock a Sleeping Giant Heading Into 2026?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- These 3 Rare Earth Stocks Are Surging Alongside MP Materials
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.