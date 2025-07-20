Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $586,000 in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,808,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,065,000 after purchasing an additional 659,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $73,468,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $34,719,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,373,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,205,000 after buying an additional 224,990 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,377,000 after buying an additional 199,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR opened at $93.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 664.29 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.72. Whirlpool Corporation has a twelve month low of $73.72 and a twelve month high of $135.49.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $109.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

