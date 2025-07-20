Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $659,000 in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisbourg Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $35.59 on Friday. Royalty Pharma PLC has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $36.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.50.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RPRX. Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

